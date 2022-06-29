Another team in contention for the play-off places, Scunthorpe Scorpions, arrive at Armadale on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm) and Monarchs travel south to race at the Eddie Wright Raceway on Sunday.

First of all, Edinburgh want to dispatch the Scorpions from Armadale without a point but Scunthorpe’s danger man, Australian Ryan Douglas, who is a team-mate of Sam Masters at Wolverhampton Wolves, and a rider in-form, could have a say.

Scorpions have a solid side but they have not won at Armadale ten years. However, they have new signing James Wright in their ranks and will also use track expert Theo Pijper, a former Monarchs captain, as a guest for the injured Jake Allen.

It will be the first time since mid-May that the full-strength Monarchs side will be on duty, with Lasse Fredriksen and James Sarjeant returning after injury.

Alex Harkess, Monarchs’ team manager, (pictured left with co-promoter John Campbell, picture by Nigel Duncan) said: “Scunthorpe are a team that has been a bit like ourselves, in the middle of the league. I don’t think they have done a lot away from home and they are certainly much stronger at home.

“It is up to us not to give the visiting team any thoughts that they might win. They are, however, a very good home team, but we will be looking to gain at least a point away from home.”

Friday’s match will be live streamed on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk Sunday’s match at Scunthorpe will be on their stream, details at tv.scunthorpe-speedway.com

What the Fork MONARCHS: Sam Masters (capt), Lasse Fredriksen, Kye Thomson, Paco Castagna, Josh Pickering, Jacob Hook, James Sarjeant.

ATTIS SCORPIONS: Ryan Douglas, Simon Lambert (captain), Jordan Palin, James Wright, Theo Pijper (guest), Connor Coles, Zaine Kennedy.

