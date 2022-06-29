On Wednesday evening HRH Princess Anne, Princess Royal attended a reception at The Royal Scots Club during the week that the Royal Family visit Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness was attending a reception of the Royal Celtic Society of which she is Patron.

Her Royal Highness is Colonel in Chief of the Royal Scots and also Patron of the Royal Scots Regimental Association. She is Patron of the Royal Scots Club and Royal Colonel of 6SCOTS. The Rt Hon Lord Provost was not in attendance at the evening event but was represented by James Thomson Deputy Lieutenant.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

According to some who attended the Garden Party at Holyrood earlier Her Majesty The Queen did not make a personal appearance but was seen at a window in the Palace observing her guests.

Like this: Like Loading...