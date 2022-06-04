Berwick Bandits face Leicester in both Championship and National Development League (NDL) in a double-header at Shielfield Park (Saturday, 6.30pm).

Bandits face the SGB Championship leaders with rider replacement in operation for Jye Etheridge whilst Lee Complin guests for Ty Proctor.

Lions bring in Jason Edwards at Reserve with Anders Rowe having left the club and they continue with rider replacement for Connor Mountain whose partner is giving birth.

Bandits boss Gary Flint said: “We are determined to get ourselves back into the battle for a play-off spot and get points on the board – home and away.”

Leicester manager Stewart Dickson (pictured) said: “June is a very busy month for us and Berwick is never an easy place to go. They’ve lost a couple of matches so far this season at home already and I put that down to Jye Etheridge being missing because he’s been scoring big points.

“He’s missing again on Saturday so there is a chance for us to get something there, but it won’t be easy.”

In the NDL, Berwick are at full-strength and lead the table, whilst second-placed Leicester bring in Kyran Lyden at Reserve as Kai Ward was injured in a grass track crash last weekend.

Lion Cubs boss Dave Howard said: “This weekend will be the Cubs’ biggest challenge of the season so far. Berwick have a strong and solid team from one to seven, but we will also be looking to continue our really positive start to the season.”

