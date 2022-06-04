To coincide with the Edinburgh Art Festival, Stills will present a solo photography exhibition by Ishiuchi Miyako – an influential post-war Japanese photographer whose work has rarely been seen in the UK.

It will be the first time Miyako’s work has been exhibited in Scotland.



The show which runs from 28 July to 8 October 2022 will consist of a selection of work from some of her most celebrated series including, Mother’s, the series with which she represented Japan at the Venice Biennale in 2005, work commissioned by the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in 2007 – to capture everyday objects which had belonged to victims of the atomic bomb – and photographs from the series Frida, made at The Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City where Miyako photographed Kahlo’s garments such as corsets, cosmetics and shoes.

The artist will be in Edinburgh for a rare visit to the UK in late July.

Ishiuchi Miyako

Mother’s#38 Courtesy Ishiuchi Miyako / The Third Gallery Aya © Ishiuchi Miyako, Mother’s #57 Hiroshima Donor Hashimoto H ©Ishiuchi Miyako Hiroshima ©Ishiuchi Myako Frida ©Ishiuchi Myako Frida Love and Pain Ishiuchi Myako (c)Maki Ishii

More recently, Miyako’s work has continued to record material traces of the passage of time, turning her lens away from locations towards the bodies and personal belongings of people. Her series Mother’s (2000-05), in which she documented her mother’s possessions as a means of coming to terms with their relationship and her mother’s death, was selected to represent Japan at the 2005 Venice Biennale. This led to a publisher inviting Miyako to capture the everyday objects which had belonged to victims of the atomic bomb and are held in the collection of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. The Frida Kahlo Museum later commissioned Miyako to photograph Kahlo’s objects at the Blue House in Mexico City (Frida, 2012).

Miyako’s work has been exhibited and collected by numerous prestigious collections and institutions around the world. Exhibitions of her work have been held at J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles (2015) and the Yokohama Museum of Art, Japan (2017). She was the recipient of the 2014 Hasselblad Award.

