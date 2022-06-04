SGB Championship: Berwick Bandits 41, Leicester Lions 49; Knockout Cup quarter-final, second-leg: Glasgow Tigers 52, Edinburgh Monarchs 38 (agg: 89-91).

Under-strength Edinburgh Monarchs secured a slot in the semi-final of the Knockout Cup after edging arch rivals Glasgow Tigers by two points over two legs.

And it was Monarchs two guests, one of them a former Tigers star, who kept their cool to secure a 3-3 draw in the final heat to secure a berth in the final four.

Richard Lawson, son of Tigers legend Steve, and former Monarchs rider, Justin Sedgmen, came second and third to Tigers’ No 1 Craig Cook, a former Edinburgh captain, with Tom Brennan trailing home fourth.

That secured an aggregate of 91-89 in Edinburgh’s favour to take them through.

Lawson top scored with ten points and Sedgmen with seven and another guest Dillon Ruml chipping in with a valuable six points from seven rides.

Brennan was best for Glasgow with ten points and Broc Nicol collected nine with Cook disappointing on the night with only six points.

Elsewhere, rising star Leon Flint powered to 13 points and veteran Chris Harris collected 12 but Berwick Bandits skidded to a 49-41 defeat to SGB Championship leaders, Leicester Lions, in the Borders.

Kyle Howarth top scored for the visitors with 13 points while Nick Morris and guest Jason Edwards both collected 11 points in the road win.

PICTURE: Flashback to previous Monarchs v Tigers clash

