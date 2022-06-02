What The Fork Monarchs come one point short of claiming a bonus point as they went down 49-41 at Poole Pirates. Prior to this match the best visiting score this season had been 37.

Team manager John Campbell said: “We put on a good performance in what was a really good meeting. Stevie Worrall was very harsh in his manoeuvres on the back straight on lap one of Heat 15 and, if he hadn’t turned left on Josh (Pickering) then Josh may have got through to secure us a point.

“I’m sure people would say ‘It’s racing’ but Josh is furious at the end of it. We did well and Jason Edwards was an excellent guest.

“We had been on a 5-1 in Heat 14 but after Ben Cook had passed Paco Castagne. Jason thought it was Paco coming under him. He wasn’t prepared for Cook coming through. If Paco had been as harsh as that Heat 15 move we’d definitely have got that point.”

Sam Masters was in great form, winning four heats and defeating all of the home heat leaders.

Josh Pickering was also effective and there was an excellent display from guest reserve Jason Edwards showing exactly why Monarchs would have loved to have kept him after his performances for Edinburgh at the end of last season.

Kye Thomson and Paco Castagna found it tough going at the home of the champions but plugged away for a few points. Ben Cook also had a third-to-first ride and there were enjoyable tussles featuring Edwards against both Drew Kemp and Nathan Ablitt. Poole could point to a couple of unlucky moments, an engine failure for Zack Cook and a fall by Drew Kemp.

Masters praised the track during the evening as the best he’d known in in all the years he had raced there.

Poole Pirates (49): Danny King 8+0, Zach Cook 4+0, Steve Worrall 13+0, Ben Cook 8+3, Richard Lawson 10+0, Drew Kemp 5+1, Nathan Ablitt 1+0

Edinburgh Monarchs (41): Sam Masters 15+0, Lasse Fredriksen 0+0, Kye Thomson 4+1, Paco Castagna 5+2, Josh Pickering 7+1, Jacob Hook 0+0, Jason Edwards 10+1

Like this: Like Loading...