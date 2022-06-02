Under-strength What The Fork Monarchs face this weekend’s Knockout Cup quarter-final double-header against Glasgow determined to build a lead on Friday in the first-leg at Armadale before the return at Ashfield on Saturday and the Armadale combine have been heartened by topping 40 at two tough venues, Plymouth Gladiators and Poole Pirates, this week.

Injured riders Lasse Fredriksen and James Sarjeant are still out and Oxford’s American-born Dillon Ruml stands in for Sarjeant over both matches. Rider replacement applies for Fredriksen with Paco Castagna, Jacob Hook and Ruml qualifying for extra rides.

The history books say that Monarchs have removed Tigers from the cup on their last two meetings – 2018 and 2021 – but Glasgow came to Armadale at the end of April and won 51-39.

Monarchs’ team boss Alex Harkess said: “On Friday we begin a difficult cup tie with Glasgow. We beat them last year when it wasn’t expected that we would and we also recently pushed them to just a two-point defeat at Ashfield.

“So it isn’t something which is beyond us and we need to but start with a home victory which is essential. We need every single rider to do their very best. If anyone is even a shade off then we will struggle.”

Monarchs are forced to use guests for their top two of Sam Masters and Josh Pickering in the second-leg due to a fixture clash with a Polish fixture which takes precedence in the international calendar. Richard Lawson and Justin Sedgmen stand in.

Friday’s Knockout Cup match will be live streamed and details on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk

WTF MONARCHS: Sam Masters (capt), rider replacement for Lasse Fredriksen, Kye Thomson, Paco Castagna, Josh Pickering, Jacob Hook, Dillon Ruml (guest).

ALLIED VEHICLES TIGERS: Craig Cook, Connor Bailey, Ulrich Ostergaard, Benjamin Basso, Tom Brennan, Danyon Hume, Broc Nicol

Saturday 4 June: Glasgow v Edinburgh (Championship Knockout Cup, quarter-final, second-leg), Ashfield (7pm)

