Jackie Brown and staff at the Drylaw Rainbow Club Day Centre laid on an outstanding lunch for their members and invited guests on 1 June.
After lunch the tribute band Scotland’s Rocks entertained everyone who attended with some of their best Scottish tunes.
The Christmas party for the last couple of years had been cancelled and this was laid on partly to replace it – but also to have a right royal knees up.
Council Leader Cammy Day who is a regular at the club made a short speech to welcome everyone to the lunch.