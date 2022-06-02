Jackie Brown and staff at the Drylaw Rainbow Club Day Centre laid on an outstanding lunch for their members and invited guests on 1 June.

After lunch the tribute band Scotland’s Rocks entertained everyone who attended with some of their best Scottish tunes.

The Christmas party for the last couple of years had been cancelled and this was laid on partly to replace it – but also to have a right royal knees up.

Council Leader Cammy Day who is a regular at the club made a short speech to welcome everyone to the lunch.

Committee member Jacqueline Hutton on the left and friends

Marion Cumming who asked to be photographed with Council Leader Cammy Day

June and Derek McDonald from Silverknowes George Allan from Corstorphine

Morag Sweenie from Barnton

Janet Swinton from Corstorphine

Jackie Brown manager of the Drylaw Rainbow Club Day Centre with other members of staff

Guess who was wearing these socks….?

Like this: Like Loading...