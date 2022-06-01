First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to those Scots named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in the year of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Among those receiving Knighthoods are Professor Sheikh Aziz, for services to Covid-19 research and policy, James Nicol Walker, for services to the food industry and Edinburgh resident and author, Ian Rankin, for services to literature and to charity. Professor Sally Mapstone will receive a Damehood for services to higher education.

Jacqui Reilly, Professor of Infection Prevention and Control is among those being awarded a CBE, for services to Healthcare and Public Health.

British Olympic Curling captain Eve Muirhead receives an OBE, while her team members have been honoured with MBEs.

Those receiving MBEs include Julie Young for services to dance, Walter Smith for services to youth enterprise and Chloe Lawson for services to vulnerable and disadvantaged young people

Rhona Gibson and William Dove are among those honoured with a BEM.

Irene Ralston, Superintendent, and Stephen Tanner, Police Constable, will receive The Queen’s Police Medal. The Queen’s Fire Service Medal will be awarded to Roy Dunsire, Group Commander, John Fraser, Firefighter and Stevie Maybanks, Crew Commander of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Donna Baillie, Resilience Manager of the Scottish Ambulance Service, will receive The Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal.

The First Minister said: “The Queen’s Birthday Honours list illustrates the outstanding contributions of the people of Scotland who have made a difference to their communities, throughout the country and beyond. It is particularly pleasing to see their work recognised in this year of celebration in honour of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“From those who contribute to the creative industries, communities and charities, to those who have excelled in the field of science and medicine, the Honours highlight their exceptional service to the people of Scotland. I am delighted to see Scotland’s athletes who were outstanding during both summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing, so well represented.

“I am also pleased to see that those individuals who worked against the coronavirus pandemic, its far reaching impact and those working for our recovery, have been recognised. I know we are all incredibly grateful for their selfless actions and it’s right that their outstanding efforts have been acknowledged in this way.

“I also want to extend my congratulations to those personnel who have been awarded The Queen’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals. Our emergency services have displayed incredible fortitude throughout the pandemic, and deserve our continued appreciation for keeping people and communities across Scotland safe, every day of the year.”

