Work has now been completed on this year’s design on the world’s oldest Floral Clock in West Princes Street Gardens.

For this year, the popular landmark will of course celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Her Majesty acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952 when her father, King George VI died. The coronation took place on 2 June 1952 at Westminster Abbey conducted by Dr Geoffrey Fisher, then Archbishop of Canterbury.

The council’s team of five gardeners took just four weeks to plant more than 35,000 flowers and plants used to create the clock, which will be in bloom until October. There are nine different plants included in this year’s design such as Agaves, Echeveria, Sedums, Pyrethrum, Crassula, Kleenia, Antenaria, Geraniums and Begonias.

Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

To be ready for this celebratory weekend, the team at Inch Nursery brought the plants on earlier than previous years and the gardeners worked quickly to complete this in time. They will be in full bloom in the coming weeks and throughout the summer.

Edinburgh’s Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “I am delighted to once again see the city’s beautiful floral clock completed, and in perfect time for the Jubilee weekend.

“Each year the iconic clock marks special occasions and events in the heart of the Capital and this year it is a unique tribute coinciding with celebrations taking place around the country as the nation marks the Queen’s 70-year reign.

“My thanks and congratulations to the dedicated and creative parks team who have put together the design that I’m sure will be enjoyed by everyone who passes by it this summer.”

The Floral Clock was first created in 1903 by then Edinburgh Parks Superintendent, John McHattie, and is the oldest of its kind in the world. It initially operated with just an hour hand, with a minute hand added in 1904, followed by a cuckoo clock in 1952. Until 1972 the clock was operated mechanically and had to be wound daily.

Since 1946 it has been designed in honour of various organisations and individuals, including the Girl Guides Association, Robert Louis Stevenson and the Queen, for her Golden Jubilee. In the clock’s centenary year in 2003 it won a Gold Medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

