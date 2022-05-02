Glasgow Tigers confirmed that they will be minus Benjamin Basso and Tom Brennan for Friday’s home joust with Plymouth Gladiators (tapes-up 7.30pm) in the SGB Championship.



Both men have another meeting overseas and Cami Brown, Tigers’ team manager, said: “We’ve got to cement this weekend’s results (over Edinburgh) with a win against Plymouth. We have some guests in mind and hopefully, with another home win, it can push us right up the top of the table.”



Glasgow are second in the SGB Championship table with 13 points from five matches, three behind Leicester Lions with three meetings in hand, after edging arch rivals Edinburgh 46-44 on Sunday.



That’s after winning by 51-39 at Armadale on Friday and Brown added: “Edinburgh rode very well and total respect to them for an excellent performance.



“Masters was immense, Josh Pickering was amazing and Kye Thomson (pictured by Nigel Duncan) was very good. We had a few guys struggling. Broc (cor) Nicol didn’t have a great night and Ulrich Ostergaard had horrendous bike problems. In some ways it feels like a loss, because we let a 12-point lead slip to two, but it’s a three-point win.”



He added: “We’ve beaten Edinburgh home and away and it’s a seven-point weekend so that’s perfect for us, and we showed we have a good 1-7 again when we really needed it.”



Meanwhile, Newcastle Diamonds pulled off their first win of their Championship campaign by edging out injury-hit but third-placed Berwick Bandits 47-42 at Brough Park on Sunday.



Bandits were minus Leon Flint who was hurt in Saturday’s 54-36 win over Newcastle in the Borders and lost Ty Proctor in a Heat 2 crash but the Borders club forced a close contest and took the meeting to a last-heat decider.



Paul Starke, a former Glasgow racer, and guest Kyle Howarth secured a 4-2 for the Tyneside team but were split by Berwick No 1 Chris Harris to give the visitors a league point.



Berwick team manager Gary Flint said: “This was a tough night on Tyneside. We witnessed some huge crashes on a tricky surface but Bandits battled on to claim a league point.”



Bottom club Birmingham Brummies will now have two ambulances and two paramedics on duty at Perry Bar after being forced to abandon a recent meeting against Berwick when Josh Auty suffered a broken leg and ambulance delays meant it was impossible to continue.



