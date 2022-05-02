Scots encouraged to step outside to celebrate National Walking Month

Scotland’s national walking charity is encouraging members of the public to get involved in a month-long campaign to celebrate the country’s love for walking.

Launched for National Walking Month, Paths for All is working with seven diverse influencers on a social media campaign in the hope of inspiring everyday walking with members of the public being encouraged to share images and videos of their favourite places to walk.

The content shared will be entered into a competition hosted by the charity running for the duration of May. Entries can be submitted via any social media platform by sharing a few words with a photo or video tagging Paths for All and hash tagging #ILoveWalking and #NationalWalkingMonth with the winner securing a £500 voucher for Cotswold Outdoor.

Chief Executive Officer at Paths for All, Kevin Lafferty, hopes the campaign will create a broad understanding about why people in Scotland love walking and what they get from it.

He said: “The power of a short daily walk has become even stronger over recent years so we hope members of the public will join in this fun celebration to share the joy of walking while uncovering places that are unique to them.

“Walking is a free therapy and offers everyone the chance to enjoy time on their own or together while embracing nature.

“It can bring comfort, familiarity and happy memories – and remains one of the healthiest and easy-to-access activities which can enable people to lead happier lives.”

Influencers involved in the campaign include: SimplyEmmaBlog, ajourneyinmywheels, FionaOutdoors, WanderMaw, Ross Cunningham Hiking, Exploring Edinburgh and Hillwalking Hijabi.

The charity works to create more opportunities and better environments not just for walking, but also for cycling and other activities to help make Scotland a more active, more prosperous and greener country.

Paths for All’s focus is clear, it wants to get Scotland walking: everyone, every day, everywhere.

For more information on Paths for All’s National Walking Month campaign, visit the website here.

