Three-bedroom property in green oasis at offers over £1,450,000

A STUNNING home with uninterrupted panoramic views of Edinburgh’s famous castle and the city skyline has come up for sale in one of the capital’s most exclusive streets.

Those who arrange a viewing will be struck by the private 40 sq m sun terrace’s enviable view over Edinburgh Academy’s Newfield Recreation Ground and taking in Calton Hill, Salisbury Crags and the famous Balmoral Hotel on Princes Street.

Designed by the award-winning Richard Murphy Architects, the three-bedroom 177 sq m ground floor flat benefits from two bathrooms and is located in a gated development with shared landscaped gardens and private underground parking.

With a striking contemporary design, magazine-worthy interiors with luxurious furnishings, high specification fixtures and fittings and a designer kitchen from Kitchen International, the Kinnear Road property also has a one-stop home entertainment system and a sophisticated integrated heating, lighting and security system that can be operated from a mobile phone.

Combined with its penthouse-style expansive windows and open plan living area, the current owners are confident the prime property will attract a great deal of interest at offers of more than £1,450,000.

Karen Fleming, Senior Sales Negotiator at upmarket property specialist Simpson & Marwick, said she would encourage potential viewers to come and take in the stunning view for themselves.

She said: “While the abundance of parks, trees and public spaces is one of the things that makes Edinburgh such a special city, it’s becoming increasingly rare to find somewhere so centrally located which offers views of greenery this good.

“As part of the Inverleith Conservation Area the character of the area is safe and protected for generations to come.”

Situated in highly desirable Inverleith, the property is on the doorstep of Edinburgh’s much-loved and world renowned Royal Botanic Garden and the 54-acre Inverleith Park with its tree-lined walks, parklands and boating pond.

A short walk from bustling Stockbridge with its unique shops, delis, cafes and restaurants and weekly Sunday market, the property is also ideally situated close to some of Edinburgh’s best known private schools, including Fettes College and The Edinburgh Academy, and also lies in the catchment area of state Flora Stevenson Primary and Broughton High schools.

Karen added: “The property is situated just over a mile from the city’s main financial business and entertainment districts as well as the recently opened St James Quarter, an upmarket mix-used entertainment and shopping complex.

“Stylish, spacious and ready to walk-in and call home, professional couples and those in need of a city-centre base in Edinburgh are likely to find that this ticks all the boxes and more.”

A viewing appointment can be arranged through Simpson & Marwick property team on 0131 581 5711 and more information can be found here.

Further Information on the firm can be found at https://simpsonmarwick.com

Like this: Like Loading...