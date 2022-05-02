Hearts striker Liam Boyce spurned a glorious opportunity in stoppage time to snatch all three points against Ross County on Saturday.

After being slipped in by substitute Andy Halliday, Boyce could not get the ball far enough in front of him with his first touch which resulted in his effort missing the target.

The Northern Irish player is chasing Hearts history as he hopes to become the first Jambos player to score 20 goals in a single season since John Robertson did that almost 30 years ago.

Although Boyce is now experienced enough not to dwell on these missed opportunities and instead focuses on scoring the next chance that falls his way.

“It was just one of those days,” he admitted.

“It wasn’t even just the chances. My decision making on the day was poor. You just take it on the chin and move on.

“I’d be more worried if I wasn’t getting chances, but when you get chances like that you have got to take them.

“The first one I’ve tried to go under him [Laidlaw] at the near post, because he went down really early, but the second one is one of the easiest finishes you will get in football.

“I took a good touch, and it was sort of stuck under my feet. I should have realised I had time to take another touch and then curl it in, but it’s just one of those things and when it’s happening like that you just need to keep getting in and getting chances and one of them will go in.

“When I was younger I used to dwell on them, but once you get home and see your kids it puts everything into perspective, and you just move on to the next game.”

Hearts will continue their preparations for the Scottish Cup Final on 21 May with a trip to Celtic Park next Saturday.

