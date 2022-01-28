Law firm Simpson & Marwick has appointed Michael Wales to the newly created post of Head of Mortgages and Protection.

He takes on the strategic role at the residential sales specialist after being appointed managing director of Moray Financial, the newly launched financial arm of ambitious professional service group Moray Group.

Michael, 39, who has experience working with RBS, Adam & Company and latterly as a self-employed mortgage and protection adviser, will lead Moray Financial’s immediate growth plans – with a target of £300,000 turnover in new business in its first year.

Operating between Moray Group bases across Scotland, Haddington-based Michael will focus on creating teams of dedicated advisers in Simpson & Marwick operations in east and central Scotland by mid-2022.

Michael said: “The opportunity before us is immense. Immediately I’ll be on-hand to serve clients with the group’s successful legal brands including Simpson & Marwick.

“Following early meetings with the senior team I can see the task in front of us and it’s hugely exciting. Their ambition and drive matches my own.

“I’m under no illusions there will be a need to roll our sleeves up over the coming months. We must quickly establish ourselves and deliver the excellence and service-levels that are expected of the Moray Group brands.

“At the same time I’ll be delivering on a plan to grow the Moray Financial brand while we seek to employ like-minded advisers and support staff. We’ll be going on a recruitment drive soon, but would welcome contact from potential candidates immediately.”

As well as adopting the latest technology to improve client service and access, Moray Financial will operate on a no-fee basis on the vast majority of cases, meaning that costs will be incorporated into preferential rates.

Rob Aberdein, Chief Executive and Founder of Moray Group, said: “Mortgages and protection was the clear and obvious next step for our business given how much we have been referring elsewhere.

“Michael is an exceptional talent and the perfect candidate to be at the helm of this new brand, with a potent mix of energy and high-level experience.”

Moray Group was launched in 2020, as a tech-focused professional services umbrella group. Its aim is to develop or acquire legal or other professional services practices with scope for growth.

Moray Group has a financial target of achieving a turnover of £10m by the end of 2022. On the legal side its focus is on estate agency, conveyancing, debt recovery, dispute resolution and litigation, wills and executries, powers of attorney, family law and accessible corporate law for SMEs.

https://www.simpsonmarwick.com/

