A local school pipe band teated residents at an Edinburgh care home to a performance of uplifting music.

Pupils from Cargilfield School, an independent preparatory school for boys and girls aged three to 13, visited Cramond Residence for an afternoon of traditional Scottish music for pipes and drums.

The performance is just one way the home is helping residents filter back into the local community following months of lockdown, while encouraging intergenerational conversations.

Angela Skilky, Lifestyle Co-ordinator at the 74-bedroom home towards the north of the city, said: “Our main aim is always to provide fun, interactive and stimulating activities for residents to take part in, so we’re delighted to be able to resume in-person visits from members of the community.

“Residents thoroughly enjoyed the performance and the music has helped many reminisce fondly on previous moments in their life.

“We’re really thankful for the pupils coming along and taking time to entertain our residents. Creating intergenerational relationships are extremely important as they can help residents boost confidence, increase communication and improve memory.”

Cramond Residence holds a vast range of tailored activities that are open to all residents. Recent get-togethers have included arts and crafts, armchair aerobics and sensory sessions.

Headteacher Rob Taylor said: “It was lovely to see the residents smiling and tapping their feet along to the music. Some of the favourite songs included Highland Cathedral and of course ‘A Man’s a Man’ in honour of our Burns Night celebrations.”

The event began a week of Burns night activities, with residents enjoying a traditional Scottish menu including cock-a-leekie soup for starter, followed by a main of haggis, neeps and tatties with cranachan and a “wee dram” for dessert.

Jan Henderson, resident at the home, said: “Thanks to both Cramond Residence staff and Cargilfield School for organising such a wonderful afternoon. There were smiles all round and the performance was enjoyed by everyone.”

Cramond Residence offers high quality care for up to 74 residents offering a small-group living concept in nine houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from a highly-trained team.

To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

Like this: Like Loading...