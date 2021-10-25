City firm Simpson & Marwick’s David Coutts has become one of a small number of practitioners to be dual accredited in both Family and Child Law by The Law Society of Scotland.

David, who joined the firm in May to relaunch its Family Law division after a five-year absence, has now secured his Family Law accreditation, having previously been accredited as a specialist in Child Law in 2020, reflecting his breadth of experience in dealing with challenging cases relating to children.

The accolade is a recognition of a solicitor’s proven specialist knowledge and is designed to help the public identify experts in each area of law, particularly in more complex cases.

David, said: “Whilst I’ve practiced entirely within family law since qualifying, I’ve always sought to cover and gain experience across a broad spectrum of issues, acting for local authorities and a wide variety of private clients.

“I’m thrilled to have received my second accreditation.”

Headed up by David, Simpson & Marwick’s new family law department is set to expand further with a vacancy open for a family lawyer to join the team.

Rob Aberdein, Chief Executive of Simpsons & Marwick, said: “Compared with other family lawyers of his experience, David has covered an especially diverse range of Family Law work.

“David’s experience in both a public and private law setting gives him a different perspective – and he’s able to guide our clients through challenging family law disputes in a way that is truly impressive.”

Simpson & Marwick is the legal brand of umbrella professional services firm, Moray Group, which has also launched Aberdeen-based firm Esson & Aberdein. Since launching last year, it also acquired volume conveyancing and debt recovery specialist, Alston Law in Glasgow.

Moray Group launched in September 2020 with a promise to harness the latest technology to transform the customer experience of professional services in Scotland. With a turnover in excess of £4.5m and 80 staff, further growth through acquisition is planned with the group eyeing property letting, accountancy and financial services, as well as other law firms.

