Local Scottish Labour MSP Sarah Boyack has raised the alarm as the crisis in local A&E waiting times has continued unabated.

Statistics published this week have shown that only 74.9% of A&E attendees were seen within the four hour target time for the week ending 16 January 2022.

For that week, 1,391 Scots spent over eight hours waiting in A&E departments with a further 475 spending more than 12 hours waiting.

At NHS Lothian only 74.9% of A&E attendees were seen within the four hour target, leaving scores waiting longer for treatment.

At the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh only around 66% were treated within four hours.

The Scottish Government has set a national standard that 95% of patients should wait no longer than four hours from arrival to admission, discharge or transfer for A&E treatment.

Sarah Boyack said: “Last week, I met with Humza Yousaf to discuss the need for urgent action to support patients in Musselburgh who are struggling to access primary care.

“These figures paint a very grim picture and confirm what we already knew: across Scotland A&E services are in crisis and the situation is getting worse with every passing week.

“The long A&E waiting times are much more than mere missed targets – they are about all those who desperately need urgent medical attention, they are about the over-stretched NHS staff who do the absolute best to support people – A&E waiting times are a snapshot of what needs to change so that we can have a health system that works for everyone: patients and staff. We need change and we need it now.”

Sarah Boyack MSP PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

