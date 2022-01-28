Environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful, presented The Royal Yacht Britannia and her sister-ship Fingal with a silver level National Award for Environmental Excellence – the business standard that enables organisations to benchmark their environmental achievements and improvements.

The accolade recognises the steps which The Royal Yacht Britannia, the UK’s Best Visitor Attraction (Which? Magazine, 2021) has put in place to minimise its impact on the environment.

The Royal Yacht Britannia

A silver accreditation was also given to Fingal, a former Lighthouse Board tender acquired by The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust in 2014 and converted into a luxury floating hotel with 23 cabins, stunning ballroom and stylish restaurant and bar.

Staff created Green Teams with the aim to promote positive green business across both ships. From Fingal’s wildflower meadow on its quayside to Britannia’s Galley team using food waste to make compost, the Green Teams are determined to develop a green culture for staff, Fingal’s guests and Britannia’s visitors.

Building on existing sustainable practises such as energy saving, wide-spread recycling and promoting cycling to work helps Britannia and Fingal work towards combating climate change. Further efforts include getting involved in the local community by helping with litter picks and the use of local suppliers.

Fingal

Robert Gill, Head of Visitor Experience commented: “We are proud to receive this prestigious accreditation from Keep Scotland Beautiful. Our employees and customers are at the heart of all we do. This silver accreditation recognises our current environmental commitment and provides scope for us to further improve over time.

Barry Fisher, Chief Executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We are thrilled with the achievements of The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust. Their efforts should be commended, and we look forward to supporting their long-term efforts, particularly at such a challenging time for the sector.”

“We have been working closely with businesses and organisations across Scotland, helping them to take direct action to improve their local environment. National Award for Environmental Excellence® provides an exciting opportunity to assess and recognise their efforts and support those who are starting to make meaningful environmental commitments.”

Fingal

