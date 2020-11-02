The charity which runs The Royal Yacht Britannia berthed at Ocean Terminal will be closed to visitors from 9am on Wednesday 4 November until further notice.

This announcement is necessary in order to minimise the ongoing losses being incurred as a result of significantly reduced visitor numbers due to Covid-19.

Bob Downie, Chief Executive of The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust, commented: “The timing of this closure is to take advantage of the extended Coronvirus Job Retention Scheme under which we can furlough staff and reclaim 80% of their wages. In very simple terms, we will lose less money from being closed than we are currently losing by being open, over £2.4M to date and taking action now will help protect our charity’s long-term future.”

