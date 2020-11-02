A new minor injuries service designed to help people access advice about minor injuries more quickly, easily and safely is being officially launched across the Lothians today.

Introduced by NHS Lothian, Call MIA offers patients a confidential online video consultation with a Minor Injuries Nurse Practitioner. It provides advice on a wide range of injuries, less than 14 days old, from sprains, cuts and burns to suspected broken bones.

The launch follows a successful pilot of the service at the Western General earlier this year. This pilot attracted extensive positive feedback from both patients and staff. During its first six months Call MIA helped over 1,000 patients with minor injuries, saving many an unnecessary trip to hospital.

The service has now been extended to include all minor injuries services across the Lothians including the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

“We’re asking anyone with a minor injury to Call MIA first” explains Gillian McAuley, Acute Nurse Director responsible for introducing the service.

“A qualified nurse will advise if you can self-treat the injury or with the help of a local pharmacy. If you need to go to a minor injury service, you’ll be given an appointment, so you don’t need to wait when you attend. All of this can be done from the comfort of your home or workplace.”

The video appointment service is available seven days a week by calling 0300 790 6267 between 8am and 9pm. It is open to children over the age of eight and adults of all ages who live in Lothian.

Dr Tracey Gillies, Medical Director of NHS Lothian added: “Not everyone with a minor injury needs to be seen in person. Call MIA provides an extremely valuable service for patients, helping people to access the right care in the right place, and get help quicker and closer to home where possible.

“As we approach winter it will be essential in reducing overcrowding in hospital waiting areas and keeping patients and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Call MIA can help patients with injuries including: strains, sprains and suspected broken bones; wounds and burns; damage to joints ligaments, muscles, nerves and tendons; minor bumps to head and face; eye injuries and insect bites and stings. It is operated using secure online software.

Anyone with a life-threatening emergency should always call 999.

Following the success of NHS Lothian pilot, Call MIA is being extended to other health board areas including NHS Forth Valley and Fife.

