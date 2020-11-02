The Caley – or the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian as it is now properly called – has been awarded Scotland’s Leading Hotel by the prestigious World Travel Awards.

This is voted for by the public, and the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh was included in the shortlist of 11 hotels across Scotland before going on to win the award.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. These awards are recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, Dale MacPhee said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this mark of recognition from the World Travel Awards and grateful to all who voted!

“I feel extremely proud of our team who consistently work hard, even in these challenging times, to ensure every guest has a truly unforgettable experience at the hotel.”

The 5 star Edinburgh hotel remains open for overnight stays with spectacular castle views, dining in the iconic Peacock Alley for hotel guests and relaxation at the Guerlain Spa featuring luxurious spa treatments, two gyms, an indoor swimming pool and whirlpool.

Like this: Like Loading...