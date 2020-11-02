Edinburgh artist Fionna Carlisle knew exactly what to do about a gift for her mother’s 100th birthday. She painted a portrait of them enjoying a day out at their favourite beauty spot.

Mrs Betty McDonald enjoys fish n’ chips at Longniddry Bents served by the Prestonpans-based Alanda’s where she loves to sit on sunny days against the backdrop of the Edinburgh skyline.

FIonna’s mum Betty

Fionna, who works between Scotland and her studio on Crete, said: “ We try and get down to Longniddry during the summer months as often as we can.

“Mum much prefers a fish supper there than going to an expensive restaurant because the food is so fresh and the surroundings are so beautiful.”

The portrait depicts Betty and Fionna and her partner in front of the seafood canteen which parks in the area between May and September. The background shows Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh Castle and the Forth Bridge.

Betty, who was born in Wick, has four children and for many years ran a guest house in the Grange area of Edinburgh where she still lives on her own.

Fionna is renowned as a landscape and portrait painter. Her portrait of the late West Lothian politician Robin Cook hangs in the House of Commons collection while her portrait of Alex Salmond is held by The Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

