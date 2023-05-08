The Yotties oare back for their week on Royal Yacht Britannia raising the new King Charles III flag following the Coronation on Saturday.

The crew have been busy cleaning all the teak, sanding the deck and freshening up the paintwork, making sure the former royal yacht is in tip top condition.

This is a special team made up of Royal Yachtsmen, the former crew who worked on Britannia when she was home to The Queen and the Royal Family for more than four decades. During that time more than 220 crew lived and worked aboard striving for daily perfection.

Britannia travelled more than one million miles round the world before coming to rest next to Ocean Terminal in 1997 where she is an events venue for evening parties and gatherings as well as a tourist attraction during the day.

The Royal Yacht Britannia is owned by a wholly self-funding charitable trust.

Yotties raised their 3 metre wide flag ARY (Association of Royal Yachtsman) on Britannia’s deck. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
