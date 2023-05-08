The Yotties oare back for their week on Royal Yacht Britannia raising the new King Charles III flag following the Coronation on Saturday.
The crew have been busy cleaning all the teak, sanding the deck and freshening up the paintwork, making sure the former royal yacht is in tip top condition.
This is a special team made up of Royal Yachtsmen, the former crew who worked on Britannia when she was home to The Queen and the Royal Family for more than four decades. During that time more than 220 crew lived and worked aboard striving for daily perfection.
Britannia travelled more than one million miles round the world before coming to rest next to Ocean Terminal in 1997 where she is an events venue for evening parties and gatherings as well as a tourist attraction during the day.
The Royal Yacht Britannia is owned by a wholly self-funding charitable trust.
Joanna Cherry warns of possible legal action against The Stand
Levy & Macrae, a Glasgow legal firm, has threatened court action against The Stand Comedy Club on behalf of their client Joanna Cherry, KC, MP. After a Fringe event featuring Ms Cherry was cancelled last week, she has now instructed her lawyers. The cancellation of the 10 August date at the New Town Theatre on…
Continue Reading Joanna Cherry warns of possible legal action against The Stand
Fishing – Bass Rock boys back on the beach this week
The Bass Rock Shore Angling League hosts the second round of their Summer League with a pegged match at Belhaven Beach on Wednesday night. Registration is at the car park at 6pm to 6.30pm with fishing from 7pm to 10pm. This is a measure and release match with three hooks as a maximum. Secretary James…
Continue Reading Fishing – Bass Rock boys back on the beach this week
Five things you need to know today
Traffic wardens get on the buses In a new initiative traffic wardens will be jumping on buses from Tuesday in a bid to clamp down on illegal driving in bus lanes. Read more here. TRO Consultations Anyone can reply to the council about proposals for regulating traffic, pedestrians and cyclists in the city. The Traffic…
Hockey – Coach Smith: ‘My girls always find a way’
Watsonians mobbed their goalkeeper after Lucy Camlin kept her cool to put off in-form, Edinburgh University striker Jika Nyirenda, who sent the students sixth penalty over the bar. The players ran from the half-way line for a mass hug as the victory clinched a domestic Grand Slam which started with the indoor crown, then the Premiership, then the…
Continue Reading Hockey – Coach Smith: ‘My girls always find a way’
Controversy as Celtic clinch back-to-back titles
Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle to win their second straight Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou, but this game turned on a red card handed out to Hearts’ defender Alex Cochrane in the 45th minute. The Brighton-born defender fouled Daizen Maeda on the right hand side of the Tynecastle side’s penalty box as he chased a…
Continue Reading Controversy as Celtic clinch back-to-back titles
A fresh start indeed
First Minister Yousaf has his work cut out at Holyrood Holyrood Diary (from the May print edition of The Edinburgh Reporter ) Burner phones, police searches, missing cash and a mysterious camper van sitting in a 92 year old’s driveway. The bizarre scenes from the police investigation into SNP finances seems more like Breaking Bad…