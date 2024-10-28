Scotland’s only five-star luxury floating hotel will be adding some festive magic to one of Edinburgh’s ultimate afternoon tea experiences from 20 November until 4 January 2025.

Permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s historic Port of Leith, Fingal will provide a classic setting for friends, family and colleagues to indulge in the ship’s new five-course Festive Afternoon Tea.

Available daily from 12pm until 3.30pm in the Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar, Fingal’s galley team have created the new Festive Afternoon Tea to offer guests and non-residents one of the most decadent of British traditions in a world-class foodie destination with a nautical twist.

Fingal has all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance inspired by the ship’s rich maritime heritage.

Savoury highlights of the new Festive Afternoon Tea menu include Loch Linnhe salmon rillette with cucumber gel, lemon and mandarin; Kintyre blue cheese and fig tart with walnut emulsion; and Lochaber free-range turkey, sage, onion and cranberry brioche bun.

People with a sweet tooth can indulge with Matcha cake with yuzu and vanilla mousseline; Gingerbread house with speculoos biscuit, Mouneyrac pear with chocolate financier, and Coconut and salted caramel macaron.

Open to non-residents for Afternoon Tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of private dining booths for small pre-booked groups.

Fingal’s 22 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage. The ship is now the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining.

Re-launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is located just 10 minutes away.

Fingal’s Festive Afternoon Tea menu is priced at £70 per person, or from £85 per person for the extra special Champagne Afternoon Tea. Advance reservation is required.

Fingal is located opposite the Port of Leith tram stop, which offers a direct and quick transport link between Leith, Edinburgh city centre and Edinburgh Airport.

