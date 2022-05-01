SGB Championship: Newcastle Diamonds 47, Berwick Bandits 42; Glasgow Tigers 46, Edinburgh Monarchs 44

Craig Cook split Edinburgh Monarchs top two of Sam Masters and Josh Pickering to snatch a 46-44 victory for Glasgow Tigers in a hotly-contested SGB Championship clash in the West of Scotland.

Edinburgh, beaten 51-39 at Armadale by Tigers on Friday, bounced back, pushing Tigers, and were 44-40 behind after the second last heat.

But former Edinburgh skipper Cook kept his cool to come home in second place behind magnificent Monarchs captain Sam Masters (pictured by Nigel Duncan) who powered to an 18-point maximum in his six rides.

Kye Thomson was next best for the visitors with ten points and Josh Pickering chipped in with nine while Cook was top scorer for the home side with 11 points and Connor Bailey scored eight.

Elsewhere, former Glasgow star Paul Starke won the final race to deny Berwick Bandits as Newcastle Diamonds earned a 47-42 win in the North-East.

Starke top scored with 12 points with guest Kyle Howarth earning ten points in a tight contest in which Newcastle led 43-40 going into the last race.

