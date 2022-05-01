Test match: Ireland 1, Scotland 5 (in Belfast)

Coach Chris Duncan (pictured) praised his squad as Scotland’s women thrashed Ireland 5-1 in Belfast, a country six places above the Tartan hearts in the world rankings.

The comfortable win follows a 2-1 victory on Saturday but Duncan declared: “We have it all to do again on Tuesday.”

That is the final match of the three-Test series but the playcaller said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the performance. We started with a great intensity and energy that I’ve never seen before. We won the ball really well, were composed in possession, and rode the wave of our intensity very well.

“As we tired we could have been a little more effective and managed our game a little better, so we do have some polishing still to do, but it’s a really exciting performance. We’re only as good as our next match so we have it all to do again in Tuesday as the series comes to a close.”

Scotland, ranked No 18 in the world, took the lead through a powerful low finish by Wimbledon star Fiona Burnet after strong pressure on the Ireland defence to make it 1-0.

The Scots doubled their advantage with a superb finish into the bottom right corner on a reverse stick by Dundonian Charlotte Watson now playing for Loughborough University.

Watson turned from scorer to provider, powering her way through the home defence only to be denied by a good save but Burnet was on hand to scoop the ball into the net for 3-0.

Ireland pulled one back with a powerful shot from the top of the D at a penalty corner before the break but Scotland started the second half with a goal from a penalty corner rebound, Katie Robertson (University of Edinburgh) providing the finishing touch.

And Scotland increased their advantage after a great solo run and finish into the bottom right corner by Watson.

