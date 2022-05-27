SGB Championship: Edinburgh Monarchs 52, Birmingham Brummies 36; Knockout Cup, quarter-final, first-leg: Redcar Bears 51, Berwick Bandits 39

Josh Pickering top scored with 14 points and skipper Sam Masters (pictured) collected 13 points as Edinburgh Monarchs powered to a 52-36 victory over SGB Championship strugglers Birmingham Brummies at Armadale.



Jacob Hook added nine points in the comfortable win with Ashley Morris top scoring with 12 for the visitors and guest Tom Brennan (Glasgow Tigers) scoring nine points in a meeting in which three riders were withdrawn through injury.

Lasse Fredriksen of Monarchs suffered arm and shoulder injuries and James Shanes and James Pearson for Brummies.

Elsewhere, Chris Harris powered to 13 points with three heat wins in five races but the experienced campaigner could not prevent Berwick Bandits skidding to a 51-39 defeat at Redcar Bears in the quarter-final, first-leg of the Knockout Cup.



Ricky Wells was next best for Bandits with nine points but solid scoring throughout Bears line-up was the difference with former Edinburgh Monarchs skipper Erik Riss top scoring for the home side with 11 points and Lewis Kerr claiming ten points.

