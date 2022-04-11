Teapot Trust, a mental health charity with its base at Eskmills in Musselburgh, has been awarded £5,000 of funding to help children and families who are coping with chronic conditions.

This award is just one made to a dozen Scottish organisations in a funding round from the new PHP Community Impact Fund of £86,927, contributing to many wellbeing programmes. This “social prescribing” is a holistic approach to help used to complement the work of GPs and their teams.

Jennifer McPhail

Jennifer McPhail, Fund Adviser from Foundation Scotland said: “We were delighted PHP chose Scotland to pilot this innovative new fund. With 38 properties spread across the country we were able to reach community projects from the Lothians up to Aberdeenshire. The Community Impact Fund launched at a critical time following the height of the pandemic. As our NHS continues to be under immense pressure, this is a fantastic initiative from PHP to help improve patient wellbeing outcomes, quality of life and emotional wellbeing”

The money will provide one-to-one art therapy sessions for children and young people and Teapot Trust encourage self-referrals from this who need such support to improve mental health and wellbeing.

Sarah Randell, Chief Executive, Teapot Trust said: “We are most grateful for the support of Foundation Scotland. The funding we have received from the PHP Community Impact Fund is extending the reach of our one-to-one art psychotherapy service for children and young people struggling to cope with a chronic physical condition.

Sarah Randell CEO Teapot Trust

“The Teapot Trust self-referrals scheme enables families to get the support they need when they need it most.

“This funding is supporting referrals from either a PHP owned GP Practice or directly from one of their patient families for the first time. Teapot Trust is delighted to help children and families build resilience, develop healthy coping mechanisms and improve mental health and wellbeing through this work across Scotland.”

Foundation Scotland, Scotland’s community foundation is a body which with its transformative funding helps communities to take action and creative positive change and lasting impact.

The charity has distributed more than £130 million to organisations all over the country since it was launched in 1996, and more than £32 million has been paid out since March 2020.

