Western, the men’s Premiership pace-setters, men took another step towards a league and cup double when they thrashed Dunfermline Carnegie 8-0 in their Scottish Cup semi-final at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.

Captain Rob Harwood netted a treble and Fraser Moran a double in a comfortable win after being 2-0 ahead at the break and that completed a disappointing weekend for the Fife club who were beaten 7-1 at Grange on Saturday.

Western now face Glasgow rivals Hillhead in the final after they came from behind to edge Edinburgh University 3-2 at the same venue with a late strike.

The students were 2-0 ahead in the first quarter, Robbie Croll from a penalty corner and Declan Bradley from open play, and they had other chances later in the game which they failed to take, according to player/coach Hamish Imrie.

He feels that their punishing schedule of around 40 games has caught up with the boys.

Meanwhile, Ava Smith netted in the final quarter to secure a berth in the Scottish Cup Final for Edinburgh University women who dominated their game against Clydesdale Western at Peffermill in Edinburgh.

And they will face Edinburgh side Watsonians who comfortably beat Western 6-2 at the same venue.

Scottish Cup, semi-finals: men: Hillhead 3, Edinburgh University 2; Western 8, Dunfermline Carnegie 0 (at Glasgow National Hockey Centre). Women: Clydesdale Western 0, Edinburgh University 1; Watsonians 6, Western 2 (at Peffermill).

PICTURE: Dunfermline Carnegie in action at Grange on Saturday when they were beaten 7-1.

