Bottom-markers Fife Flyers shocked Dundee Stars 4-2 on Tayside in the Premier Sports Elite League, 24 hours after being roasted by their coaching staff for lack of effort in a 5-1 home defeat by the same team.

Jason Benson (pictured) netted twice with singles from Carson Stadnyk and James Isaacs with Spencer Dorowicz and Charlie Combs scoring for the home side. That’s despite Fife only firing 16 shots on goal against 53 from Stars.

The defeat means Stars slip to seventh in the table with 49 points from 51 games, two points ahead of Clan with the same number of games played. Glasgow Clan failed to beat bogey club Coventry Blaze after being shutout in the Midlands. Goals by Alec Marsh and John Curran sunk the Scots who outshot their opponents 30-23.

Elsewhere, Belfast Giants added the Elite League title to the Challenge Cup with a shootout win at Sheffield Steelers after the sides were locked at 1-1 in regulation.

Elite League: Coventry Blaze 2, Glasgow Clan 0; Dundee Stars 2, Fife Flyers 4; Sheffield Steelers 1, Belfast Giants 2 (after shootout)..



