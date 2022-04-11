East Coast, the seafood restaurant in Musselburgh, is creating a new line-up of dishes which will change each month.

Head chef Andrea Bertazzolo, who is from Edinburgh, is in charge of the new selection of dishes which will be offered alongside the firm favourites of seafood, pasta, gnocchi and risotto. In May the specials will include a mixed grill of Scottish langoustines, scallops and salmon.

The 36 year-old has been with East Coast since they opened in 2018 and in 2021 the seven strong kitchen team won East Lothian’s Best Seafood Restaurant of the year as well as achieving runner up in the Scottish Enterprise Awards for best seafood establishment. The restaurant was also a finalist in the Food Awards Scotland Best Seafood Establishment – Scotland category.

Andrea Bertazzolo Photo – Chris Watt

Andrea said: “I was really keen to simplify our main menu, retain our firm favourites, but run a series of specials alongside it, which are more in season and supply dependent. We plan to change these specials every month throughout the year to keep offering our customers something fresh and exciting.

“I’m really proud to be at one of Edinburgh and East Lothian’s most popular family-run restaurants. Since joining East Coast from the very start in 2018, the restaurant has gone from strength to strength, quickly establishing its reputation for quality food and warm hospitality. I’m keen to build on that reputation with the launch of this new seasonal dining concept to mark the start of spring.”

Originally from Biella in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, Andrea has over twenty years’ experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, including a number of roles in Italy, as well as Edinburgh’s five-star Prestonfield Hotel, Valvona and Crolla, as well as Harvey Nichols.

Andrea takes his cooking inspiration from the lakes, mountains and sea around the north of Italy, as well as his mother’s traditional, home-cooked food that he remembers from his childhood.

Food from Andrea’s home region of Piedmont is heavily influenced by classic French and Swiss cuisine. The slow cooking movement is also a big part of the food culture in this part of Italy, which has led Andrea to develop his passion for fresh, local, seasonal produce with big, bold, rich flavours.

His own favourite dish on the menu is seafood cioppino, a traditional Italian rich broth made with fresh tomato sauce, catch of the day such as haddock, lemon sole or halibut, and shellfish such as mussels and clams, squid and tiger prawns, all topped with a Scottish langoustine and mopped up with freshly baked sourdough bread. This popular dish is also gluten free.

The East Coast restaurant is just two minutes from the beach in Musselburghand is owned by Carlo and Katia Crolla whose family have been in business here for nearly half a century.

Carlo Crolla, said: “We’re so proud to have Andrea as head chef at East Coast. He has over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including leading chef roles in both Italy and Edinburgh.

“Andrea’s food heritage and cooking style is a perfect fit for East Coast, where we showcase the best local and seasonal produce we can source, with big, bold flavours. It’s the perfect fusion of traditional Italian cooking with contemporary Scottish hospitality and style.”

Like this: Like Loading...