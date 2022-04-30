Elite League play-off, semi-final: Belfast Giants 6, Dundee Stars 0 (at Nottingham)

Dundee Stars’ play-off dreams were shattered by Grand Slam-chasing Belfast Giants thanks to a hat-trick from Canadian-born winger Mark Cooper.

The Northern Irish heavyweights, who have already won the Challenge Cup and the Elite League, steamrollered the low-budget Scots 6-0 before a packed house at Nottingham.

Big-spending Giants broke the deadlock through 29-year-old Cooper after 14 minutes and they were 2-0 ahead seven minutes later when the Toronto-born player netted.

Seven minutes after that it was 3-0 with Cooper again on target and Jordan Boucher added No 4 after 37 minutes.

Lewis Hook joined in the goal spree with a fifth after 50 minutes and No 6 hit the rigging with less than two minutes left from David Goodwin in a game in which Stars outshot the opposition 24-19.

Stars now face the loser of the second semi-final, also at Nottingham, between Guildford Flames and Cardiff Devils today (SUN.

