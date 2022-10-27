Glasgow Clan coach Malcolm Cameron confirmed they are looking for reinforcements after the short-benched Braehead club skidded to a 6-2 Premier Sports Elite League defeat at Nottingham Panthers.

Cameron said: “We’re running on fumes here with the number of players we have out of the line-up.” He confirmed the injury-hit squad was down to 13 and two of them are call-up players from lower level teams.

Two of the guys who played in Nottingham both got hurt on Sunday and he said: “They were running on fumes. Credit to the guys, it’s tough right now. We’re working our butts off but we have nothing left in the tank.”

The Canadian added: “We have some really important players out of our line-up, it’s not like we are missing young players.

“We’ve seen guys step-up and the amount of shots we are blocking is incredible, but that takes its toll on you. So does playing five games in seven to ten days with a short line-up.

“Some of the mistakes at Nottingham for goals were not malicious mistakes, not hard-working mistakes, they were mental mistakes and we lost a couple of flukey goals and I feel bad for the amount of effort they are putting in.

“I want them (the squad) to have better results and my job is to keep them up right now and to get reinforcements.”

Dundee Stars lost 3-2 after a shootout at Belfast Giants and coach Jeff Mason said he appreciated the effort of his players.

He added: “We could just as easily got two points out of that (instead of one) but there were some errors we didn’t clean up. For us it is continue to build on some of the good things we have done.”

PICTURE: Panthers v Clan by Al Goold courtesy of the Premier Sports Elite League

