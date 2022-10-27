Edinburgh Monarchs claim to have reached an agreement in principle for the reprieve of speedway at Armadale Stadium next summer and the development comes only days after they hosted a Farewell to Armadale event.

John Campbell, Monarchs’ co-promoter, John Campbell, said the speedway team have been in contact with the stadium owners throughout the past two months as they worked to clarify their current position in the sale of the stadium.

He added: “Word reached us on Tuesday that they are now in a position to make the stadium available for speedway in 2023. Informal discussions have continued since then and have reached an agreement in principle for the Monarchs to remain at Armadale Stadium for 2023.

“This is still subject to the formalisation of this agreement and confirmation of final details which we will continue to work on in the days ahead. However, we have an excellent relationship with the Cochrane family and believe that this will conclude positively.”

Campbell added: “Our supporters are the best around and we wished to alleviate their worries as soon as possible. Our riders are also eager to get fixed up for 2023 so we are pleased to now be in a position to make plans for next season.”

Monarchs Speedway Academy, which has been such a success over the past two seasons, will continue and the young riders staged their first official Academy Championship last Friday.

FLASHBACK: Racing between Monarchs and Tigers at Armadale by Taylor Lanning courtesy of Glasgow Tigers

