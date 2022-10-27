Premier Sports Elite League: Belfast Giants 3, Dundee Stars 2 (after a shootout); Nottingham Panthers 6, Glasgow Clan 2

IT’S now 16 straight defeats in all competitions this season for Glasgow Clan who where whipped 6-2 at Nottingham Panthers.

The home side won the first two sessions 2-1 and the third 2-0, but the scoreline read 3-2 to Panthers after 27 minutes but then they pulled away.

Tanner Sorenson netted a double with Clan’s goals coming from Gary Haden and Steven McParland.

Dundee Stars were edged by Belfast Giants in a shootout after the sides were locked at 2-2 at the end of regular time and an extra session.

Ben Lake claimed the game-winner unassisted and other Giants goals came from Matt Foley and Gabe Best. Ben Sokay netted twice for the Tayside team.

PICTURE: Al Goold captures action from Panthers v Clan earlier this season

