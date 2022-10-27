From 3 to 6 November Edinburgh Style takes place at St James Quarter.
The weekend will include masterclasses, instore offers and experiences all centred around style and beauty.
H Beauty are holding a Carnival described as the ultimate beauty party of masterclasses. There will be fashion shows live fro the 5th floor showing fashion styled by Grazia. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and can be purchased online here.
To remind everyone that the fashion weekend is on the horizon there are four giant mirrored frames placed at the most Instagram-worthy locations in Edinburgh. Members of the public can win £250 to spend at Edinburgh Style simply by showing off their own style.
The giant mirrored frames have been placed at St Andrew Square, Portobello Prom and in the Potterrow Plaza until Sunday 30 October, and the final one will be at Calton Hill from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 October. Share a selfie on Instagram tagging @StJamesQuarter to be in with a chance of winning the prize.
Susan Hewlett, Brand and Marketing Director at St James Quarter, said: “Edinburgh Style will bring an amazing line-up of fashion talks, in-store experiences and of course a spectacular fashion first catwalk show on Level 5 of St James Quarter. The event further cements the Quarter’s reputation for creating unexpected, exciting and vibrant events and experiences.
“Edinburgh is a city filled with style and we want everyone to show us their fashion creds and have some fun with our giant mirrored frames and flaunt their own individual looks ahead of the event.
“We are also thrilled to be collaborating with Grazia, inviting their team to Edinburgh and the Quarter to experience the amazing fashion and style on offer in the city. If you’re in Edinburgh from the 3 – 6 November, make sure to come down and check out everything we have going on – it’s not to be missed.”
For more information on the events taking place from Thursday 3 November to Sunday 6 November and to buy tickets, visit St James Quarter’s event page here.
