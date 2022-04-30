Premiership: Dunfermline Carnegie 1, Western 6; Grange 3, Edinburgh University 1; Inverleith 8, Grove Menzieshill 3; Uddingston 2, Hillhead 5; Dundee Wanderers 3, Kelburne 3

Newly-crowned Premiership champions Western completed their domestic league campaign in style with a 6-1 demolition of Dunfermline Carnegie who led the 12-strong league earlier in the season.

Skipper Rob Harwood netted a double in the comfortable success at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline and the West of Scotland combine were 3-0 ahead at the break.

The club are unbeaten in their 21 league games this term and Vishal Marwaha, Western’s coach, said: “We should have been 1-0 down in the first five minutes but we re-grouped and could have scored more.”

The Auchenhowie men, who won the indoor title and were presented with the league silverware yesterday (SAT) now go for Scottish Cup glory to complete the treble at Peffermill in Edinburgh on May 14.

Elsewhere, second-placed Grange beat Capitals rivals Edinburgh University 3-1 at Fettes College with Guy Rowson netting for the third-placed students from a penalty flick.

