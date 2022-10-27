Seth Bafaro is following in his father Mike’s footsteps. Both played in the Western Hockey League in North America but Seth has taken it a step further by signing a professional contract in Britain.

Now, the 22-year-old has admitted he is on a steep learning curve having put pen to paper for ambitious Fife Flyers. He’s not played a competitive game since earlier this year before icing in the Premier Sports Elite League against Cardiff Devils last Sunday.

The defenceman from British Columbia is making his British ice hockey debut but has experienced more than 200 games in the Western Hockey League.

He met the local media (pictured by Nigel Duncan) for the first time and admitted it was a big switch from college hockey to the British league and said: “I’m playing with older guys who are faster and stronger.

“The ice sheet is a lot bigger and I’ve had to adjust to the jet lag. I’m just getting over the hump right now and I’m feeling a lot better. I’m from British Columbia and the weather is similar, a lot of rain.”

He was excited when the call came to join Britain’s oldest professional ice hockey team and added: “I’ve never been to Europe before and it is good to experience the culture and I’m obviously starting my professional hockey career here.

“I iced on Sunday against Cardiff and it was on par with what I expected. It was pretty physical but I felt I adapted well.”

He had not heard about the passionate Fife fans but said: “I didn’t know what to expect going into here, but the crowd were really engaged in the game.”

The last time he played was in mid-March and he admitted that he was not 100 per cent yet and added: “I feel I am adjusting well and I’m playing in front of goaltender Shane Owen who is really good.

“He calms things down and settles the defence and the guys have all been really good helping me though what is a big change coming over here.”

Belfast Giants, one of the biggest budget teams in the ten-strong league, visit Kirkcaldy on Saturday and Bafaro said: “I know they are one of the best teams.”

Fife then travel to Manchester Storm on Sunday, a club with a tight ice pad, and he added: “The guys have mentioned that and, from what I hear, it mimics the small ice sheets we have back home.”

Fife’s coaching staff have high hopes for the player and association coach, Jeff Hutchins said: “He skates well, competes and will be a steady addition to our defensive group.”

