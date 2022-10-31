Jeff Mason slammed his misfiring Trade-Mart Dundee Stars squad and cut Canadian forward Chris Gerrie from his roster after a 7-2 thrashing at Coventry Blaze in the Premier Sports Elite League on Sunday.

Gerrie arrived on Tayside from Guildford Flames and the 26-year-old from Edmonton has only scored once in 13 appearances in the Premier Sports Elite League plus one goal and one assist in six Challenge Cup fixtures.

Sunday’s damage was done in the first session in which Blaze burned the Scots 4-0.Mason then pulled No 1 netminder Anton Svensson at the first break.

Blaze continued to press and were 6-0 ahead inside 25 minutes and fed-up Mason did not hold back about the squad. The former Belfast Giants star said: “It was an unacceptable performance from us and it is one thing to lose hockey games but another not to compete.

“To have the lack of any push back or anything is certainly a major issue for us and one we need to address.”

The 41-year-old American playcaller added: “We need performances from everyone but, unfortunately, right now, we are a team that on a lot of nights a lot of guys are passengers.

“There are odd nights when we play really well and everyone is going, but they are few and far between right now”There is a lot of work to be done and, inevitably, it falls on my shoulders. I am the one who put this group together so we have to find a way out of it.”

Elsewhere, Wolseley-backed Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume admitted that he delivered a verbal blast to his squad which proved crucial with Zach Phillips snatching the game-winner less than four minutes from time.



The “kick up the backside” came after a second period slump but the squad responded to dig out a 6-5 result from The Storm Shelter which earned two welcome points on the road.

Dutiaume said: “It was a real character win for us. We are down a few bodies and it is very difficult to come to this rink and get results out of here.”We went of the mark a little bit in the second period and we had to call a time out. They got a kick up the backside and, credit to them, they answered well.”

Stephen Dixon, interim head coach at Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, said there was a positive feeling after the weekend double-header despite the 1-0 defeat at Belfast Giants on Sunday.



Injury-hit Clan beat Manchester Storm 3-0 at Braehead on Saturday and Dixon said: “These guys are battling so hard. There is a good feeling around the team.”And he praised their new, 34-year-old American goaltender John Muse. Dixon said: “He’s been great out there. I can’t say enough about him and he gives has a chance to win.”

PICTURE: Stars v Flames this season from Al Goold and courtesy of Premeir Sports Elite League

