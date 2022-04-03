Berwick, sponsored by FTS and powered by Keenwood Karpets, made a flying start to the Championship campaign by defeating Birmingham 58-32 at Shielfield Park.



The Brummies had won the equivalent fixture last season but the Bandits delivered a powerful all-round display on this occasion with all seven riders winning at least one race.



Reserve Jye Etheridge top-scored with 12 plus two bonus points and new skipper Chris Harris, pictured in his Glasgow Tigers gear, added 11, whilst Adam Ellis had two of the Brummies’ three race wins on his way to ten points.



Bandits boss Gary Flint said: “From the start of putting this team together, we knew we had a team capable of doing the business, and tonight was proof that this team really can do it on the track.



“All seven of the guys took at least one heat win and all looked so comfortable on our shale, which only fills us with great confidence for the rest of the season.



“Bomber (Harris) really got the crowd going, and we love it when he misses the gate as that generally means we’re in for a great display of passing. This was a great start to 2022.”



Birmingham manager Laurence Rogers said: “The team will need time, and whilst this is a disappointing start we will get better.”

