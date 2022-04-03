Fife Flyers may have been edged out in a tight game at Coventry Blaze in the Premier Sports Elite League but head coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) believes his men gave a much better account of themselves .

The Kirkcaldy club were outshot 45-19 but only lost 2-1. The visitors actually went ahead through skipper Matthew Carter after 17 minutes but Nathanael Halbert levelled 11 minutes later and John Curran secured the points with a goal inside the first four minutes of the final session.

Dutiaume said his men knew they were going to come under some pressure coming to The SkyDome, a tough place to visit after a long road trip, but added: “It was frustrating not to get any points.”

And he blamed what he called “a miss-assignment” from a face-off and a missed opportunity on a five-on-three power play which went over the net.

Danny Stewart, Coventry’s coach and a former Fife favourite, praised Fife for their effort and for keeping his men away from the Flyers net. He added: “It was a gritty effort from us, but we found a way.”

Elsewhere, Glasgow Clan lost 2-1 to Dundee Stars in overtime after the visitors scored two goals inside five minutes late-on.

Brock Beukeboom fired Clan ahead after 38 minutes and it took until the 56th minute for Dundee to level through Seb Bengtsson and Charlie Combs was set up by Bengtsson and Michael Poirier for the game-winner 50 seconds into the extra session.

Stars coach Omar Pacha said: “What a game, it was a play-off atmosphere. We played a solid game but could not find the back of the net but kept going and finally got one in regulation. The goal in overtime was a great play.”

Malcolm Cameron, Clan’s coach, said he was keen not to take anything away from Dundee’s goaltender, Brython Preece, who played really well, but added that he has given his “banged-up” and tired squad some days off.

His men have lost their last five games but he said they had chances to score against Dundee and failed to take them because of fatigue.

The Canadian added: “It is a valuable point towards our quest to make the play-offs. We’ve got a long week off here between games and I have given the guys multiple days off to get away from the rink.

“We need to mentally and physically re-charge.”

