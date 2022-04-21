Scottish Green councillors will further empower communities to make local decisions and lead efforts to tackle the climate emergency, the Scottish Greens have announced today.

Since 2017 Scottish Green councillors have consistently stood up for local communities against big developers and supported the expansion of participatory budgeting schemes in Edinburgh, such as £eith Chooses in North Edinburgh.

The Scottish Greens manifesto pledges to continue this work, including ensuring communities have a greater influence on planning decisions to prioritise public interest, reduce inequality and tackle the climate and nature emergencies.

Ahead of a visit to Newhaven in Edinburgh, Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “Scottish Greens councillors have a track record of standing up for communities. From protecting vital assets like libraries and green spaces to supporting the expansion of participatory budgeting, like ‘Leith Chooses’ here in Edinburgh, Greens will make sure people and place are put before private profit.

“Scotland’s local authorities need councillors that understand the challenges our communities face, meeting our obligations to restore nature and tackle climate emissions, as well as to provide housing and services that address the cost of living crisis.”

This is the Scottish Green manifesto. All the manifestos are published here.

