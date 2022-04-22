Congratulations go to Watsonian Ladies who clinched the women’s Premiership for the first time in their history.

And they did it in style with a 3-0 victory at Titwood in Glasgow over their biggest rivals, Clydesdale Western.

The victory now sets up the chance of a league and Scottish Cup double as Watsonians square-up to Edinburgh University in the final of the Scottish women’s cup next month.

It also takes the team, who have frequented the lower end of the table for many years, to 19 wins for the season so far with only one defeat, scoring 98 goals and conceding 10 for 57 points.

Clydesdale Western have won 16 of their 19 games so far but have lost three including a 3-2 reverse to Watsonians and a 4-1 defeat to Edinburgh University. They have scored 94 goals and conceded 15 for 48 points.

PICTURE: Emily Dark, a key player for Watsonian Ladies, pictured here playing for Scotland

