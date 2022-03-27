Edinburgh Trams will resume the service to St Andrew Square on Monday 28 March after successful testing this week. This will be earlier than planned after the York Place stop was permanently closed in February to allow the connection of existing track to the new Newhaven line.

In recent weeks, work to take down the tram stop in York Place has progressed ahead of schedule, alongside the complex installation of track and infrastructure which is part of the Trams to Newhaven project.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, explained: “We always aimed to restore services to the city centre by early April, but thanks to excellent progress made on this landmark phase of the project we have been able to start essential testing this week.

“As a result, we will be running services to a temporary terminus at St Andrew Square a little earlier than expected. As we reach this important milestone, we would also like to thank customers for all their patience and understanding over the past few weeks while this essential work was being carried out.”

Once services resume on Monday, trams will run from every seven minutes between the Airport and St Andrew Square, calling at all stops in between, including Princes Street.

Cllr Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, The City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Progress is continuing apace on the Trams to Newhaven project, and the return of the tram service to Princes Street and St Andrew Square marks a key stage in work to connect the existing line to the new one.

“I know there are many people who will be delighted that they can catch the tram to the city centre again, and I’d like to thank them for their patience over recent weeks as this phase of the project was carried out. Once complete, the new service will provide a sustainable, reliable mode of transport to the north of the city, benefiting communities along the route and beyond.”

When the new 2.91 mile (4.69km) line opens, as well as connecting Leith and Newhaven with the city centre, a new stop at Picardy Place will replace the now dismantled York Place stop, allowing access to St James Quarter, the Omni Centre, Broughton Street and the top of Leith Walk.

