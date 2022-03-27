Next weekend on 2 and 3 April children between five and fifteen will travel for free.

The scheme is funded by The Scottish Government to mark the historic change for ScotRail which will now be owned and run by the government.

The ‘Yours to Use’ Kids Go Free weekend will allow families to discover train travel, giving them a chance to set off and explore new places. With the offer, up to four children can travel for free with each fare-paying adult, encouraging more families to travel on Scotland’s tracks and discover the country’s hidden gems.

Along with enabling children, parents, and carers to rediscover their sense of adventure, the offer hopes to persuade families to consider more sustainable forms of travel and leaving the car at home. ScotRail is committed to achieving net zero by 2035 and is cutting carbon emissions by more than 10,000 tonnes a year – equivalent to removing 2,238 cars from the road every year.

Jenny Gilruth, Minister for Transport, said: “From 1 April Scotland’s Railways come into public ownership – as life begins to return to normal, we want to do all we can to make rail an attractive choice for everyone – that includes families and friends looking to enjoy time together over the Easter holidays.

“This offer is an early taste of the passenger focused approach we will be taking to support leisure travel as we move ScotRail forward under public control. I’d encourage as many people as possible to get out and about and enjoy all that Scotland’s Railway has to offer by taking advantage of our ‘’Yours to Use’ Kids Go Free weekend.”

Lesley Kane, ScotRail Commercial Director, said: “Life is busy, especially when kids are involved, so we are delighted to be able to play our part in helping families make the most of the Easter break together by offering a ‘Kids Go Free’ weekend.

“There’s a lot to be said about travelling by train with the family. From the excitement of exploring new places, to the journey itself, there’s certainly plenty to keep kids entertained. It also means parents get a chance to relax with less time spent behind the wheel.

“We hope this offer encourages families to get onboard, enjoy a little escape this weekend, and spend some quality time together.”

The ‘Yours to Use’ Kids Go Free offer can be redeemed alongside most adult tickets until Sunday, 3 April by simply downloading a voucher from the www.scotrail.co.uk/kidsgofree.

Children must be accompanied by a fare-paying adult. Under 5s are already eligible for free train travel.

To find out more information visit scotrail.co.uk. Terms and conditions apply.

Like this: Like Loading...