Possibly a couple of hundred cyclists joined the Critical Mass cycle today which began as usual at Middle Meadow Walk and looped around the city through Stockbridge and back to Bristo Square.

A large majority of drivers gave the riders a toot and a wave, but it is marked in the city how many cars only have a single occupant.

Good fun was had by all and although some cyclists retired early a good sized bunch lasted the pace to take part in the lap of victory at the end in Bristo Square.

Critical Mass is a form of action by cyclists which takes place on the last Saturday of each month in Edinburgh when a group travel as one through different neighbourhoods each time. The idea is to make it safe for everyone to take part – there’s safety in numbers. Some people would not venture just as far without their colleagues in the group.

We spotted Lesley Macinnes the Transport Convener and Ben Parker the Green candidate in the upcoming elections taking part.

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com



































