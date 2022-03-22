Sunflower Scotland is a voluntary association that has sent more than 100 tonnes of aid directly from Edinburgh to cities in Ukraine.

It has been organised by Scottish volunteers with families in Ukraine. They are sons and daughters helping cousins, mothers, grandparents, nieces and nephews. Local communities from all over Scotland have responded to their call very generously. Many families donated food and essentials, and helped as volunteers loading up the lorries with items to go to those in need in Ukraine.

Sunflower is unique as they send lorries with aid to Lviv in Ukraine, rather than to Poland just over the border. Roads further east are unsafe for lorries, and the aid is reloaded onto smaller vans and then distributed to the cities that need it most. Since Sunflower is a Volunteer Association, there are no administration fees. All donations are used either to fuel the lorries, or to buy food.

The humanitarian crisis is escalating at an unprecedented pace, and shops have either been emptied or obliterated. People who are stranded in Ukraine’s cities urgently need food.

A spokesperson for Sunflower said: “While Ukraine is fighting for its survival, it is our moral duty to support innocent people. Sunflower collects food in bulk to meet the increased demand. We have sent a call to British food businesses to donate (or sell at a generous discount) various types of food and ask any companies to get in touch with us.”

The foods which are needed are:

– Dry food: pasta, rice, flour, cereals, dry soup, etc.

– Canned food

– Dehydrated food

– Camping food

– Baby formula, infant and kids food

– Gluten free and lactose free food.

Get in touch with Sunflower if you can donate or sell a pallet or more.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt then you can buy them at a stall at Tesco Musselburgh where you can also leave donations.

Sunflower Scotland is a Volunteer Association, organised under the rules of The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO).

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/84030862/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SunflowerScotland

Though they prefer physical aid, you can send money too: https://gofund.me/7bcf6dda

