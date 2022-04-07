Meet the volunteers behind Sunflower Scotland at Starbucks Fountainpark, between 10am and 2pm on Sunday 10 April.

Have some tea, coffee and Ukrainian cakes and pancakes made by the volunteers to raise money for Ukraine. This is the organisation which has been sending aid directly to cities within Ukraine, and not to neighbouring countries.

A spokesperson for Sunflower explained: “We sent over 100 tonnes of aid directly from Edinburgh to cities in Ukraine. All of this was organised by Scottish volunteers who have families in Ukraine.

“Sunflower’s point of difference is that we send lorries with aid to Lviv in Ukraine, rather than to Poland. Roads further east are unsafe for lorries. The aid is reloaded to smaller vans and distributed to cities that need it most. Since Sunflower is a Volunteer Association, there are no admin fees. All your donations are used either to fuel the lorries, or to buy humanitarian aid.”

All money raised from the sale of cakes, teas and coffees will be used to buy humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

If you wish to donate your cakes please label them with allergen information (milk, eggs, peanuts and other nuts), and whether they contain gluten or lactose.

Starbucks at 130 Dundee Street, EH11 1AF, enter through Cineworld Cinemas, and the café is on the first floor.

(You do not need a cinema ticket to go to Starbucks.)

The volunteers from Sunflower would be very glad to see you there, but if you cannot attend the event then support Sunflower here:

https://gofund.me/60398b90

Sunflower Scotland is a Volunteer Association registered under the rules of The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO).

