Cabinet Secretary for Culture and External Affairs, Angus Robertson, joined Ontario Government Heritage and Culture Minister, Lisa MacLeod, and Niagara Falls Mayor, Jim Diodati, to view the lighting up of Niagara Falls in the colours of the Saltire in the run-up to Tartan Day.

Tartan Day is observed in both the United States and Canada on 6 April every year following a presidential proclamation by George W Bush in 2008. It also commemorates the day that the Declaration of Arbroath was signed in 1320.

The event at Niagara Falls was part of Mr Robertson’s first trip to North America since becoming Minister. He will meet many dignitaries, politicians, cultural institutions, diaspora links and businesses this week to celebrate Tartan Day and strengthen links between Scotland, the United States and Canada.

Amazing to see Niagara Falls illuminated in the blue and white of Scotland‘s flag to celebrate Canadian – Scottish relations #TartanDay 🇨🇦🤝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/z9ezL3qHpZ — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) April 5, 2022

The MSP for Edinburgh Central also reflected on the links between his constituency and Canada: “It was a spectacular sight and a real privilege to see one of the world’s most recognisable natural landmarks glowing in the colours of the Scottish saltire. The lighting of Niagara Falls was a great testament to the strong cultural, familial and fraternal links between Scotland and Canada.

“Edinburgh has particularly notable links to Canada. The University of Edinburgh is the most popular place for Canadian students to study in the UK, and one of Canada’s most prestigious universities, McGill University, was founded by four students from Edinburgh. Every year, McSweens of Edinburgh exports tens of thousands of pounds worth of haggis to Canada to supply the nation’s Burns Suppers. What’s more, the links between Canada and Edinburgh will become more literal this summer, as direct flights between Edinburgh and Toronto begin.”

Mr Robertson has also visited Washington DC and met with senior representatives of Honeywell which employs 500 people in Scotland.

As well as attending Tartan Day receptions, Mr Robertson will take part in the New York City Tartan Day Parade on Saturday when Karen Gillan will be Grand Marshal.

Sir Billy Connolly was the last Grand Marshal in April 2019 PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

